* 10-year bond yield at 8.71 pct, up 13 bps

* Sentiment weak ahead of 150 bln rupee debt auction

* India to announce fiscal 2H borrowing calendar (Adds quote, details of auction poll)

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, Sept 23 Indian federal bond yields rose to a three-week high on Monday as dealers anticipated poor demand at a debt sale and ahead of the fiscal second half borrowing calendar.

A surprise hike in the repo rate and a tough anti-inflationary stance from the new central bank governor Raghuram Rajan have queered the pitch for bond dealers. Yields rose 39 basis points on Friday after the rate hike.

The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees bonds on Monday, its second last borrowing for the fiscal first half. Government and RBI officials are also scheduled to meet on the October-March borrowing programme later on Monday.

The government is scheduled to borrow 2.3 trillion rupees in the fiscal second half as part of its overall 5.79 trillion rupees borrowing calendar. Dealers are also waiting to see whether the government separately announces a debt switch of 500 billion rupees as budgeted to move maturity profile of debt from short to longer tenures.

"Sentiment has turned negative after the surprise repo rate hike. The market is now expecting more rate hikes," said Harish Agarwal, a dealer at First Rand Bank in Mumbai.

"However, I do not expect any increase in the borrowing calendar for now. If any, the government will typically do it later in the year," he said.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading up 13 basis points (bps) on the day at 8.71 percent. It rose to 8.75 percent, its highest since Aug. 30.

Seven out of 11 traders polled by Reuters on Monday expect some devolvement at the auction.

The RBI on Friday eased its emergency funding rate by 75 bps to 9.50 percent, but surprised markets with a 25 bps hike in the repo rate to 7.50 percent, citing rising inflationary pressures. (Editing by Anand Basu)