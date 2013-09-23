* 10-year bond yield ends at 8.85 pct, up 27 bps

* India to borrow 2.35 trillion rupees between Oct-March

* RBI devolves 40.29 billion rupees of bonds on primary dealers at sale (Adds quote, details of auction, 2H borrowing)

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, Sept 23 Indian federal bond yields rose to a near four-week high on Monday after a large portion of a debt sale had to be picked up by underwriters, signalling poor demand after the surprise hike in the repo rate on Friday.

The 25 basis point hike in the repo rate and a tough anti-inflationary stance from the new central bank governor Raghuram Rajan have queered the pitch for bond dealers. Yields have risen 66 bps in the two trading sessions through Monday.

That was reflected in the first auction after the repo rate hike with 40.29 billion rupees worth of bonds out of the 150 billion rupee sale devolving on primary dealers.

Monday's sale was the second last borrowing for the fiscal first half that ends in September.

Post trading hours, the government said it would stick to its 2.35 trillion rupees borrowing programme in the fiscal second half as part of its overall 5.79 trillion rupees borrowing calendar.

The government will also examine the 500 billion rupees of bond switch as budgeted to move maturity profile of debt from short to longer tenures.

"It is going to be supportive of the market. We have seen the market correct over the last two days, this borrowing programme should help the market stabilise at these levels," said Mahendra Jajoo, fixed income head at Pramerica Mutual Fund in Mumbai.

"It was expected that they won't increase the borrowing base because time and again the finance minister had asserted that the 4.8 percent fiscal deficit target will be achieved no matter what."

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 27 basis points (bps) higher at 8.85 percent. It rose to 8.90 percent, its highest since Aug. 28.

The RBI on Friday eased its emergency funding rate by 75 bps to 9.50 percent, but surprised markets with a 25 bps hike in the repo rate to 7.50 percent, citing rising inflationary pressures.

In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year rate closed 7 bps higher at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate also ended 2 basis points up at 8.83 percent. (Additional reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)