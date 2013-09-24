* 10-year bond yield ends at 8.84 pct, down 1 bp

* India to borrow 2.35 trillion rupees in Oct-March

* Average borrowing 150 bln rupees a week in Oct-Jan

* Govt says no plans to raise diesel prices

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, Sept 24 Indian federal bonds rose on Tuesday after the government said it will stick to its fiscal second-half borrowing, though they gave up most of the gains after a move to keep any diesel price hike at bay was seen as hurting reforms.

The government will borrow 2.35 trillion rupees in October-March as part of its overall 5.79-trillion-rupee borrowing programme for 2013/14, it said after trading hours on Monday.

It will also consider replacing about 500 billion rupees of shorter tenor debt with longer dated paper in the fiscal second half.

However, a large devolvement at Monday's bond sale has dented bond market sentiment with another 140 billion auction lined up for Friday.

Average borrowing via bond sale will be 150 billion rupees per week between October and January, the government said.

"The bond market sentiment is fractured currently due to repo rate hike. Losses on holdings have caused large investors to stay away from making further investments," said Sandeep Bagla, executive vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

"Future direction is uncertain as persistent auction supply and a weak demand in primary auctions could lead to higher yields."

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 1 basis points (bps) lower at 8.84 percent.

Bonds gave up most gains after Oil Minister M. Veerappa Moily said the government has no plans to raise diesel and other key subsidised fuel prices.

Friday's surprise 25-basis-point hike in the repo rate and the central bank's anti-inflationary stance has roiled bond markets. Yields hit a near-four week high of 8.90 percent on Monday, rising 66 bps in two sessions since the rate hike.

The RBI on Friday eased its emergency funding rate by 75 bps to 9.50 percent, but surprised markets with a 25 bps hike in the repo rate to 7.50 percent, citing rising inflationary pressures.

In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year rate closed flat at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate also ended unchanged at 8.83 percent. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)