* 10-year bond yield ends at 8.84 pct, down 1 bp
* India to borrow 2.35 trillion rupees in Oct-March
* Average borrowing 150 bln rupees a week in Oct-Jan
* Govt says no plans to raise diesel prices
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 24 Indian federal bonds rose on
Tuesday after the government said it will stick to its fiscal
second-half borrowing, though they gave up most of the gains
after a move to keep any diesel price hike at bay was seen as
hurting reforms.
The government will borrow 2.35 trillion rupees in
October-March as part of its overall 5.79-trillion-rupee
borrowing programme for 2013/14, it said after trading hours on
Monday.
It will also consider replacing about 500 billion rupees of
shorter tenor debt with longer dated paper in the fiscal second
half.
However, a large devolvement at Monday's bond sale has
dented bond market sentiment with another 140 billion auction
lined up for Friday.
Average borrowing via bond sale will be 150 billion rupees
per week between October and January, the government said.
"The bond market sentiment is fractured currently due to
repo rate hike. Losses on holdings have caused large investors
to stay away from making further investments," said Sandeep
Bagla, executive vice president at ICICI Securities Primary
Dealership.
"Future direction is uncertain as persistent auction supply
and a weak demand in primary auctions could lead to higher
yields."
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 1
basis points (bps) lower at 8.84 percent.
Bonds gave up most gains after Oil Minister M. Veerappa
Moily said the government has no plans to raise diesel and other
key subsidised fuel prices.
Friday's surprise 25-basis-point hike in the repo rate and
the central bank's anti-inflationary stance has roiled bond
markets. Yields hit a near-four week high of 8.90 percent on
Monday, rising 66 bps in two sessions since the rate hike.
The RBI on Friday eased its emergency funding rate by 75 bps
to 9.50 percent, but surprised markets with a 25 bps hike in the
repo rate to 7.50 percent, citing rising inflationary pressures.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year rate closed flat at 8.42 percent,
while the one-year rate also ended unchanged at
8.83 percent.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)