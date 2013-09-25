* 10-year bond yield ends at 8.79 pct, down 5 bps

* 15 out of 31 economists expect RBI to hike repo rate on Oct. 29 - Poll

* Tepid demand remains a concern ahead of 2H borrowing

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, Sept 25 Indian government bonds rose on Wednesday as investors found the sudden rise in yields attractive, though the absence of an open market purchase of debt by the central bank dampened sentiment.

Yields have risen 60 basis points since the central bank surprised markets with an increase in the repo rate on Friday, and did not rule out the possibility of further hikes if inflation continued to remain high.

A Reuters snap poll showed a large number of economists now expect the Reserve Bank of India to again hike rates on Oct. 29.

Cash continues to remain tight with the systemic deficit estimated at more than 1 trillion rupees. The absence of any open market operations so far amid a heavy supply of government debt has also hurt sentiment.

"The adjustment has been quite rapid and absolute yields are at attractive levels. The issue remains on weekly auction supply and demand," said Arvind Chari, a fixed income manager with Quantum Asset Management.

"The markets have to adjust to where they see the repo in the current cycle. My sense is the market is looking at 8 percent repo and hence absorbing the supply would be tough," he said.

Mutual funds, faced with redemption pressures, have been heavy sellers of government debt, having sold 47.23 billion rupees ($752.9 million) worth of debt in the five days to Tuesday.

Nearly one-third of Monday's bond sale had to be picked up by underwriters, with tepid demand raising concerns ahead of the fiscal second-half supply.

The government will borrow 2.35 trillion rupees in October-March, with weekly borrowing averaging 150 billion rupees, the RBI said on Monday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 5 basis points (bps) lower at 8.79 percent, a second session of falls.

In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year rate closed 3 bps lower at 8.39 percent, while the one-year rate ended 4 bps down at 8.79 percent. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)