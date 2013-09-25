* 10-year bond yield ends at 8.79 pct, down 5 bps
* 15 out of 31 economists expect RBI to hike repo rate on
Oct. 29 - Poll
* Tepid demand remains a concern ahead of 2H borrowing
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 25 Indian government bonds rose on
Wednesday as investors found the sudden rise in yields
attractive, though the absence of an open market purchase of
debt by the central bank dampened sentiment.
Yields have risen 60 basis points since the central bank
surprised markets with an increase in the repo rate on Friday,
and did not rule out the possibility of further hikes if
inflation continued to remain high.
A Reuters snap poll showed a large number of economists now
expect the Reserve Bank of India to again hike rates on Oct. 29.
Cash continues to remain tight with the systemic deficit
estimated at more than 1 trillion rupees. The absence of any
open market operations so far amid a heavy supply of government
debt has also hurt sentiment.
"The adjustment has been quite rapid and absolute yields are
at attractive levels. The issue remains on weekly auction supply
and demand," said Arvind Chari, a fixed income manager with
Quantum Asset Management.
"The markets have to adjust to where they see the repo in
the current cycle. My sense is the market is looking at 8
percent repo and hence absorbing the supply would be tough," he
said.
Mutual funds, faced with redemption pressures, have been
heavy sellers of government debt, having sold 47.23 billion
rupees ($752.9 million) worth of debt in the five days to
Tuesday.
Nearly one-third of Monday's bond sale had to be picked up
by underwriters, with tepid demand raising concerns ahead of the
fiscal second-half supply.
The government will borrow 2.35 trillion rupees in
October-March, with weekly borrowing averaging 150 billion
rupees, the RBI said on Monday.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 5
basis points (bps) lower at 8.79 percent, a second session of
falls.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year rate closed 3 bps lower at 8.39
percent, while the one-year rate ended 4 bps
down at 8.79 percent.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)