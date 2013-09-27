* 10-year bond yield ends at 8.71 percent, down 1 basis point

* Central bank's liquidity assurance raises hopes of OMO

* 10-yr bond may breach 9 pct if RBI raises rate in Oct - Federal Bank

By Suvashree Dey Choudhury

MUMBAI, Sept 27 Indian government bonds fell for the second straight week as large auctions, concerns over tight cash conditions and the prospect of further policy rate hikes weighed on sentiment.

However, the central bank's assurance late on Wednesday that it would maintain adequate liquidity triggered expectations of open market operations (OMOs), which continued to provide some support on Friday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down one basis point (bp) at 8.71 percent on the day, rising 13 bps on the week.

Bullish cut-offs at the 140-billion-rupee ($2.2 billion) auction helped bonds to recover some losses. The cut-off yield on 8.28 percent 2027 bonds was 9.1852 percent, below a Reuters poll forecast of 9.2293 percent.

In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year rate closed 1 bp higher at 8.36 percent, while the one-year rate ended 4 bps down at 8.72 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India stunned markets by raising the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent last Friday, pushing up the 10-year bond yield by a total of 66 basis points on the policy day and the subsequent trading session on Monday to touch a near four-week high of 8.90 percent.

"The 10-year bond yield may breach 9 percent if RBI raises the repo rate once again in October by 25 bps," said Ashutosh Khajuria, treasurer at Federal Bank.

Next week, the 10-year bond yield could fall by about 20 bps to 8.50 percent if the RBI announces open market purchase of bonds to infuse liquidity, dealers said. However, in its absence, the yield can rise 7-8 bps.

"On Monday, volumes should be less as most banks will be busy with quarterly closures and not trade much," Khajuria said.

The RBI will also release its June-quarter current account deficit data on Monday, after market hours. The deficit, which hit a record high in the last fiscal year, is expected to rise in the June quarter from the previous three-month period before easing due to a sharp fall in gold imports and improving exports. ($1=62.5 rupees) (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)