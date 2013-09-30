* 10-year bond yield ends at 8.77 percent, up 6 basis points
* Bonds to gain on Tuesday as CAD narrower than expected
* Hopes of OMO, roll back of measures likely to sooth bonds
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Sept 30 Indian government bonds fell on
Monday, snapping four sessions of gains, after the Reserve Bank
of India did not announce a bond purchase as many traders had
expected after the central bank last week had said it would
provide adequate liquidity.
The falls added to what was the worst quarter in nearly
4-1/2 years for bonds, hurt by a slump in the currency to record
lows that sparked strong foreign investor selling and most
recently by the Reserve Bank of India's surprise decision to
raise interest rates.
After market hours, the central bank released data that
showed India's current account deficit (CAD) was narrower than
expected at $21.8 billion, or 4.9 percent of gross domestic
product, in the June quarter.
Bonds are seen gaining mildly on Tuesday as a
better-than-expected CAD will be positive for rupee.
On a longer horizon, strategists said debt could remain
range-bound as the RBI is offsetting the rate hike by pledging
to ease the tightness in liquidity and by partially rolling back
some of the measures it took over July and August to raise
short-term interest rates.
"The RBI's 'assurance on liquidity' last week has increased
market hopes of RBI's OMO purchases of bonds and has restored
market confidence that unwinding of liquidity tightening
measures is on the way, helping stabilise the bond yields in the
current range," said Rohit Arora, emerging market rate
strategist at Barclays Capital in Singapore.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 6
basis points higher at 8.77 percent, while it rose 17 basis
points during the month, marking its third successive month of
rise.
For the quarter, the benchmark yield vaulted 133 basis
points, the most since the quarter ending March 2009.
Traders also cited the continued positive impact after the
central bank assured that it would maintain adequate liquidity
in the banking system, triggering expectations of bond
purchases.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were at a high 176.20 billion rupees.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year rate closed 1 bp lower at 8.35
percent, while the one-year rate ended
unchanged at 8.72 percent.
(Editing by Anand Basu)