MUMBAI Oct 1 Indian federal bonds gained on Tuesday with the central bank saying it will provide liquidity by buying debt via open market operations.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was down 6 basis points at 8.71 percent. It fell to 8.68 percent in early trades.

Post-trading hours on Monday, India's central bank said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on Oct. 7. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)