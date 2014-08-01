* New 10-yr bond yld rises 2 bps to 8.52 pct, cbank devolves
paper
* Traders await cbank policy review, weekly auction details
for cues
* 10-year bond seen in 8.45 to 8.60 pct range next
week-traders
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Aug 1 Indian government bonds fell on
Friday after the central bank did not fully sell its allotment
of debt at the 140 billion rupees ($2.29 billion) auction, with
the devolvement to traders including the new 10-year bond
introduced last week.
The Reserve Bank of India devolved around one-third of the
90 billion rupees in the 2024 bonds that were sold for the first
time last week.
Analysts said the devolvement was not a surprise given the
RBI had surprised markets by opting to sell the bond, which is
soon to become the country's benchmark, for a second consecutive
week instead of waiting the customary 2-3 weeks between
tranches.
The RBI had also opted for an unpopular method of multiple
price auction, which makes investors buy debt at the price at
which they bid, even if it's higher and not the cut-off rate.
Traders also noted sentiment was hit by caution ahead of the
RBI's policy review next week, even as the central bank is
expected to keep rates on hold, and ahead of U.S. monthly jobs
data later in the day.
"The devolvement is not a surprise at all," said Bekxy
Kuriakose, head of fixed income trading at Principal PNB Asset
Management.
"The 10-year paper was overpriced at the auction. It still
looks overpriced but the fact remains it is the new benchmark so
I expect spreads over the old bond to come down to 15-18 bps
over time, but it may not happen immediately," she added.
The existing benchmark 10-year bond yield
ended up 3 basis point at 8.75 percent. On the week, yields rose
8 basis points.
The new 10-year paper, the second most-traded
security, ended 2 bps higher at 8.52 percent, up 13 bps in its
first week of trading after its debut last week.
The details of next week's auction papers, due to be
announced post-market close on Monday, are also awaited.
In the overnight indexed swaps market, the benchmark 5-year
swap rate closed up 1 bp at 7.90 percent while
the 1-year rate ended flat at 8.37 percent.
($1 = 61.1800 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Sunil Nair)