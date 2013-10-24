MUMBAI Oct 24 India's benchmark BSE index rose above the 21,000 level for the first time in nearly 3 years, led by gains in banking and reality stocks ahead of the central bank's policy review next week while robust foreign investment flows aided.

Foreign funds have bought $1.7 billion in Indian equities so far this month, taking their total purchases for the year to $15.35 billion.

The BSE index rose over 1 percent to 21,002.50, marking it highest intraday level since November 2010, while the broader NSE index gained more than 1 percent to 6,243.90. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)