People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India's benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex recovered at the fag end of the trade and closed flat, led by gains in banking stocks.

Banking shares recovered from earlier losses, on expectation the Reserve Bank of India could cut the cash reserve ratio for banks on or before its April 17 policy meeting.

The Nifty's bank sub-index closed up 0.18 percent after falling as much as 1.3 percent earlier.

The shares were down earlier as investors were doubtful of a repo rate cut by the central bank next week and after a tsunami warning following an earthquake in Indonesia.

The country's main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed up 0.03 percent at 17,248.52 points and the 50-share NSE index rose 0.32 percent at 5,226.85.

