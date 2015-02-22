BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he was not currently thinking about ways to change the BOJ's present policy mix.
Indian markets are likely to tread water in the run-up to the budget on Saturday.
Benchmark 10-year bond yield seen in a 7.65 to 7.75 pct range.
Traders say movement in global crude oil prices to be key for direction for bonds.
The partially convertible rupee seen moving in a 61.90 to 62.50 per dollar range next week.
Near-term range for Nifty seen between 8,700 to 9,000.
Further progress on coal block auctions may stoke expectations of higher public expenditure from federal budget, equity traders say.
EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH:
Thursday: Railway budget
Fridya: India infrastructure output for January
Saturday: Union budget starting 11 am IST
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated "prompt corrective action" for state-run IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday.