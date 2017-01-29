Commuters walk past the building of India's Ministry of Finance during dusk in New Delhi, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

A surprise resumption of the pre-budget rally saw the Nifty gaining over 2 percent last week and 7.6 percent in January.

An upbeat Q3 results season -- meeting street expectations on most counts -- is supporting this upward move as budget expectations are being built up. We are back to pre-demonetisation levels.

For the first time, Budget 2017 will have the railway budget merged with the main one. With demonetisation playing havoc with the lives of the common man, the budget is expected to have various ‘mend it’ announcements.

On the wishlist doing the rounds is an upward revision of the exemption threshold for personal income tax, as well as a reduction in corporate tax rates.

Given the government's thrust on digitization, there might be some incentives announced in the budget to increase the share of digital payments.

With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) likely to be implemented from July 1, the budget may not touch upon any of the indirect taxes.

The loss of revenue due to lower taxes may be compensated by better compliance due to digitization as well as GST.

On the other hand, markets are likely to react negatively if the government introduces or reclassifies the definition of long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax or increases the securities transaction tax (STT).

Though Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has pacified investors by saying nothing of the sort is on the anvil, there’s a lingering fear as there is scope to increase the time frame for LTCG tax.

Clarity on the general anti-avoidance rule (GAAR) will be watched as its implementation date in April 2017 is nearing.

Markets will be expecting pro-poor schemes, an increase in capital spending, focus on affordable housing, an increase in capital infusion for public sector banks and so on.

On the fiscal front, with respect to the self-committed fiscal deficit to GDP target of 3.3 percent by FY18 laid out by the government, markets would give leeway up to 3.3 percent to accommodate the demonetisation drive, global volatility and the merger of the railway budget.

Most economists are expecting the government to project the deficit between 3.3 to 3.4 percent of GDP. However, an over-populist budget may end up disregarding this committed limit.

The other key event that kept global markets engrossed was U.S. President Donald Trump’s policy announcement. Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

He also floated the idea of imposing a 20 percent tax on goods from Mexico to pay for a wall at the southern U.S. border.

His decision to ban entry of citizens of seven Muslim countries into the United States has sent IT giants into a tizzy with Facebook and Google CEOs reacting adversely to this order.

Although this should not affect Indian IT companies immediately, it points to the fact that President Trump may walk the talk.

The next round of corporate results will also decide the near-term market trend. Prominent results expected this week include Grasim, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank and ONGC.

Public sector oil marketing companies and aviation stocks will be in focus as the regular fuel price review is due. Monthly automobile sale numbers for January will keep automobile stocks in the spotlight.

On the global front, the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee will announce its rate decision on February 1.

It had raised rates in December and surprised markets by signalling a more aggressive rate trajectory. There is very low probability of a rate hike this time around.

Till the budget is over, the state elections will not be in focus for investors. But it is important for Modi to win the upcoming elections to prove the “demonetisation” point and reassert his policies. The outcome would have a serious bearing on markets.

For the coming week, Budget 2017 will be the single most important trigger driving the stock market.

Expectations were building up considering the negative impact of the demonetisation drive on market sentiment.

With the Nifty nearing the 8,700 mark, the markets look over-heated having discounted most budget expectations.

If Budget 2017 disappoints the market, we could see a sharp correction. It would be prudent to book partial profits. Only a dream budget could prove this strategy wrong, and that’s a risk one should be willing to take.

(Ambareesh Baliga has about 25 years of experience in the stock market and has worked with Karvy and Kotak groups in the past. He is a regular market commentator on various business channels. He is a commerce graduate from Calcutta University and a qualified cost accountant.)