MUMBAI, Sept 16 India's overnight cash rate rose to a near six-month high of 10.65 percent as corporates withdrew funds from banks to pay advance tax, due by Sept. 15.

The cash rate hit its highest since end-March.

Banks borrowed 1.17 trillion rupees from the central bank's marginal standing facility on Friday, highlighting the extent of the cash tightness.

The central bank later on Saturday announced a special two-day funding window for banks, after interbank collateralised borrowing rates jumped as high as 72 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Supriya Kurane)