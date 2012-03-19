MUMBAI, March 19 The Indian overnight cash rate nudged higher on Monday as cash supply in the banking system tightened after advance tax payments by companies last week. The one-day call rate closed at 8.75/8.80 percent, compared with 8.70/8.75 percent on Friday for three-day loans. On Saturday, the rate had been 8.30/8.35 percent for two-day loans. "Strain on liquidity is there, and will remain until the tax outflows return as month-end government spending next week," said a dealer with a large state-owned bank. However, a sharp rise in the cash rates is unlikely as most banks must have met mandated reserve needs last week since the period of outflows is cyclical and known in advance. The liquidity infused through the cut in banks' cash reserve ratio, or the share of deposits banks must hold with the central bank in cash, also deflected the pressure due to the tax outflows, traders said. The CRR cut that came into effect on March 10 is estimated to have released about 480 billion rupees ($9.6 billion) into the banking system. Banks borrowed 1.60 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, lower from 1.78 trillion on Friday. Volume in the call money market was 275.04 billion rupees, compared with 278.31 billion rupees on Friday. The weighted average rate was 8.95 percent, compared with 9.04 percent. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market was 510.48 billion rupees, higher than 469 billion rupees on Friday, with a weighted average rate of 8.54 percent, from 8.71 percent in the previous session. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 117.60 billion rupees, from 135.73 billion rupees in the previous session. ($1 = 50.2 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)