MUMBAI, March 19 The Indian overnight cash rate
nudged higher on Monday as cash supply in the banking system
tightened after advance tax payments by companies last week.
The one-day call rate closed at 8.75/8.80 percent,
compared with 8.70/8.75 percent on Friday for three-day loans.
On Saturday, the rate had been 8.30/8.35 percent for two-day
loans.
"Strain on liquidity is there, and will remain until the tax
outflows return as month-end government spending next week,"
said a dealer with a large state-owned bank.
However, a sharp rise in the cash rates is unlikely as most
banks must have met mandated reserve needs last week since the
period of outflows is cyclical and known in advance.
The liquidity infused through the cut in banks' cash reserve
ratio, or the share of deposits banks must hold with the central
bank in cash, also deflected the pressure due to the tax
outflows, traders said.
The CRR cut that came into effect on March 10 is estimated
to have released about 480 billion rupees ($9.6 billion) into
the banking system.
Banks borrowed 1.60 trillion rupees from the central bank's
repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility on Monday,
lower from 1.78 trillion on Friday.
Volume in the call money market was 275.04 billion rupees,
compared with 278.31 billion rupees on Friday. The weighted
average rate was 8.95 percent, compared with 9.04 percent.
Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market was 510.48 billion rupees, higher than
469 billion rupees on Friday, with a weighted average rate of
8.54 percent, from 8.71 percent in the previous session.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 117.60 billion
rupees, from 135.73 billion rupees in the previous session.
($1 = 50.2 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak)