MUMBAI, March 21 The Indian overnight cash rate ended lower on Wednesday as demand for funds faded in closing trades after spiking during the session due to unexpected demand a day ahead of the reserves reporting day. The one-day call rate ended at 8.75/8.80 percent, after touching a high of 9.80 percent earlier. It had settled at 8.95/9.05 percent on Tuesday. The call money market will be closed on Friday for a local religious holiday. "There were not many deals struck at the higher rates, so looks to be a case of last minute borrowing by few banks," said a dealer with a large private sector bank. "We should see call rate below 9 percent on Thursday." Demand is typically low in the second week of the two week reporting cycle as most banks prefer to meet most of their borrowing needs early on to avoid paying possibly higher rates later. Banks would have been even more careful this time given the advance tax outflows that were due to flow out mid-month, traders said. The cash infused through a cut in banks' cash reserve ratio, or the share of deposits banks must hold with the central bank in cash, also deflected the pressure due to tax outflows, traders said. The CRR cut that came into effect on March 10 is estimated to have released about 480 billion rupees ($9.47 billion) into the banking system. Banks borrowed 1.49 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility on Wednesday, marginally lower from 1.50 trillion on Tuesday. But it was still reflective of the high cash deficit in the system. Volume in the call money market was 210.91 billion rupees, compared with 207.41 billion rupees on Tuesday. The weighted average rate was at 8.98 percent from 8.95 percent previously. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market was 462.60 billion rupees, higher than 424.88 billion rupees on Tuesday, with a weighted average rate of 8.66 percent, from 8.60 percent in the previous session. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was steady at 129.03 billion rupees. ($1 = 50.7 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)