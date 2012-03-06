(Updates to close) NEW DELHI, March 6 The Indian overnight cash rate ended up on Tuesday as demand for funds from banks remained high in the holiday-shortened second-half of the two-week reporting cycle. The one-day call rate closed at 8.95/9.05 percent, higher than Monday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent. Banks borrowed 874.20 billion rupees ($17.48 billion) at the RBI's repo window, sharply lower from 1.11 trillion rupees on Monday, which caused the cash rate to ease briefly. "After the fall in repo number, it seems some banks have excess liquidity," said a trader with a large state-owned bank. Some dealers said the overnight cash rate could rise to double digits around mid-March when companies withdraw cash from banks to make advance tax payments. On Monday, RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said cash rates that are 20-25 basis points above the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate of 8.50 percent were an indication of orderly markets. Typically, banks borrow more in the first week of the two-week reserves reporting cycle to avoid volatile rates in the second week. Volume in the call money market was higher at 178.75 billion rupees, from 121.90 billion rupees on Monday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed. The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.88 percent, down from 8.89 percent. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market was 479.07 billion rupees, compared with 545.40 billion rupees in the previous session, with a weighted average rate of 8.59 percent, up sharply from 8.14 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 97.68 billion rupees from 112.30 billion rupees on Monday. ($1 = 50 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora and Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)