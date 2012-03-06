(Updates to close)
NEW DELHI, March 6 The Indian overnight
cash rate ended up on Tuesday as demand for funds from banks
remained high in the holiday-shortened second-half of the
two-week reporting cycle.
The one-day call rate closed at 8.95/9.05 percent,
higher than Monday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent.
Banks borrowed 874.20 billion rupees ($17.48 billion) at the
RBI's repo window, sharply lower from 1.11 trillion rupees on
Monday, which caused the cash rate to ease briefly.
"After the fall in repo number, it seems some banks have
excess liquidity," said a trader with a large state-owned bank.
Some dealers said the overnight cash rate could rise to
double digits around mid-March when companies withdraw cash from
banks to make advance tax payments.
On Monday, RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said cash rates
that are 20-25 basis points above the Reserve Bank of India's
repo rate of 8.50 percent were an indication of orderly
markets.
Typically, banks borrow more in the first week of the
two-week reserves reporting cycle to avoid volatile rates in the
second week.
Volume in the call money market was higher at 178.75 billion
rupees, from 121.90 billion rupees on Monday, data from the
Clearing Corp of India showed. The weighted average rate in the
call money market was 8.88 percent, down from 8.89 percent.
Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market was 479.07 billion rupees, compared
with 545.40 billion rupees in the previous session, with a
weighted average rate of 8.59 percent, up sharply from 8.14
percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 97.68 billion
rupees from 112.30 billion rupees on Monday.
($1 = 50 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Arora and Shamik Paul; editing by Malini
Menon)