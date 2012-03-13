March 13 The Indian overnight cash rate
settled little changed on Tuesday, as demand for funds waned in
late trade.
The cash rate was still 20-25 basis points above the Reserve
Bank of India's lending rate as banks borrowed more in the first
week of the two-week reporting cycle, and also ahead of advance
tax payments.
The one-day call rate closed at 8.70/8.80
percent, compared with 8.85/8.90 percent on Monday. The call
rate had touched a high of 8.95 percent during the day.
Banks were gearing up to meet outflows due to advance tax
payments by companies due by Thursday, and bankers anticipate
the call rate to climb to a little above 9 percent on account of
these payments.
Most traders said the tax outflows would balance out the
impact of the cut in the banks' cash reserve ratio that the RBI
announced last week.
"The CRR cut won't make much difference, because of the
advance tax payments," said a dealer with a large state-owned
bank, adding that the call rate may remain around 9 percent
levels for rest of the week.
On Friday, the RBI announced a cut in the CRR, or the share
of deposits banks must hold with the central bank in cash by a
surprisingly sharper than expected 75 basis points, a week
before it reviews its monetary policy.
The move is estimated to have released 480 billion rupees
($9.6 billion) of liquidity into the banking system.
A Reuters poll showed the RBI is expected to hold off on
cutting rates at its monetary policy review on Thursday, as it
would wait for clarity on the fiscal front from the federal
government when it unveils the budget for 2012/13 a day later.
The liquidity deficit continued, as banks queued up to
access the RBI's repo counter to borrow funds at 8.50 percent.
The one-day repo borrowings stood at 1.23 trillion rupees,
nearly twice as large compared to the RBI's comfort level of 600
billion rupees, indicative of an overall liquidity deficit.
Typically, banks prefer to meet their reserve requirement in
the first of the two-week reporting cycle to avoid volatility in
rates in the second week.
Volume in the call money market was 167.95 billion rupees,
little changed from 169.97 billion rupees on Monday. The
weighted average rate was 8.87 percent, compared with 8.81
percent.
Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market was 537 billion rupees, compared with
548.17 billion rupees on Monday, with a weighted average rate of
8.48 percent, from 8.46 percent in the previous session.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 127.30 billion
rupees, compared with 118.92 billion rupees in the previous
session.
($1 = 49.9 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)