March 13 The Indian overnight cash rate settled little changed on Tuesday, as demand for funds waned in late trade. The cash rate was still 20-25 basis points above the Reserve Bank of India's lending rate as banks borrowed more in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle, and also ahead of advance tax payments. The one-day call rate closed at 8.70/8.80 percent, compared with 8.85/8.90 percent on Monday. The call rate had touched a high of 8.95 percent during the day. Banks were gearing up to meet outflows due to advance tax payments by companies due by Thursday, and bankers anticipate the call rate to climb to a little above 9 percent on account of these payments. Most traders said the tax outflows would balance out the impact of the cut in the banks' cash reserve ratio that the RBI announced last week. "The CRR cut won't make much difference, because of the advance tax payments," said a dealer with a large state-owned bank, adding that the call rate may remain around 9 percent levels for rest of the week. On Friday, the RBI announced a cut in the CRR, or the share of deposits banks must hold with the central bank in cash by a surprisingly sharper than expected 75 basis points, a week before it reviews its monetary policy. The move is estimated to have released 480 billion rupees ($9.6 billion) of liquidity into the banking system. A Reuters poll showed the RBI is expected to hold off on cutting rates at its monetary policy review on Thursday, as it would wait for clarity on the fiscal front from the federal government when it unveils the budget for 2012/13 a day later. The liquidity deficit continued, as banks queued up to access the RBI's repo counter to borrow funds at 8.50 percent. The one-day repo borrowings stood at 1.23 trillion rupees, nearly twice as large compared to the RBI's comfort level of 600 billion rupees, indicative of an overall liquidity deficit. Typically, banks prefer to meet their reserve requirement in the first of the two-week reporting cycle to avoid volatility in rates in the second week. Volume in the call money market was 167.95 billion rupees, little changed from 169.97 billion rupees on Monday. The weighted average rate was 8.87 percent, compared with 8.81 percent. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market was 537 billion rupees, compared with 548.17 billion rupees on Monday, with a weighted average rate of 8.48 percent, from 8.46 percent in the previous session. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 127.30 billion rupees, compared with 118.92 billion rupees in the previous session. ($1 = 49.9 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)