(Updates to close) MUMBAI, Feb 24 Indian overnight cash rates fell in late trading on Friday, the last day of the two-week reporting cycle, after banks covered most of their reserve requirements earlier in the day. The three-day call rate ended at 8.40/8.50 percent, down from Thursday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent for one-day loans. Most banks prefer to cover most of their mandated reserve requirements in the first week of a reporting cycle in order to reduce the exposure to a possible volatility later. A second repo auction by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday also helped banks manage liquidity better, reducing the likelihood of last minute volatility in rates typically seen on the last day of the cycle. The RBI has been holding such auctions since Feb. 10. Banks borrowed a total 1.35 trillion rupees ($27.6 billion) from the RBI's two repo auctions on Friday under the liquidity adjustment facility, compared with 1.47 trillion rupees on Thursday. Traders said cash rates could climb in March as companies pay advance tax around mid-March, pulling cash from banks. Hopes that the RBI will reduce the cash reserve ratio further and continue with debt purchases via open market operations (OMOs) will keep call rates in check, traders said. The RBI bought 118.4 billion of government bonds through an OMO on Friday against the scheduled amount of 120 billion rupees. The central bank cut the CRR, or the share of deposits banks must hold with it, by 50 basis points in January. This is estimated to have released about 320 billion rupees into the banking system. Volume in the call money market was 151.2 billion rupees, against a total of 174.77 billion rupees traded on Thursday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed. In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 271.32 billion rupees, compared with Thursday's total of 473.78 billion rupees. The weighted average rate in the CBLO market was 7.09 percent, down sharply from 8.43 percent previously. The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.65 percent, down from Thursday's 8.79 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 290.59 billion rupees, compared with 118.86 billion rupees in the previous session. ($1 = 49 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Ted Kerr)