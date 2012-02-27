MUMBAI, Feb 27 The Indian overnight cash
rate was higher on Monday as banks increased their borrowings at
the start of a two-week reporting cycle, and traders expect the
rates to remain around current levels over the next few
sessions.
At 12:40 p.m. (0710 GMT), the one-day call rate
was 8.95/9.00 percent, compared with Friday's close of 8.40/8.50
percent. It had closed at 8.95/9.00 percent in an illiquid
market on Saturday.
"The cash rate has gone up because banks are covering
positions aggressively," a traders with a state-run bank said.
Banks prefer to cover most of their mandated reserve
requirements in the first week of the reporting cycle in order
to reduce exposure to possible volatility later.
Banks borrowed 1.79 trillion rupees ($36.5 billion) at the
Reserve Bank of India's repo auction under the liquidity
adjustment facility on Monday, compared with a total of 1.35
trillion rupees on Friday.
Hopes that the RBI will reduce the cash reserve ratio
further and continue with debt purchases via open market
operations (OMOs) will keep call rates in check, traders said.
The central bank cut the CRR, or the share of deposits banks
must hold with it, by 50 basis points in January. This is
estimated to have released about 320 billion rupees into the
banking system.
The volume in the call money market was 146.37 billion
rupees, against a total of 151.2 billion rupees traded on
Friday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, the volume was 159.19 billion rupees, compared
with Friday's total of 271.32 billion rupees.
The weighted average rate in the CBLO market was 8.65
percent, up sharply from 7.09 percent previously.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.96
percent, up from Friday's 8.65 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, the volume was 125.26 billion
rupees, compared with 290.59 billion rupees on Friday.
($1 = 49 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)