(Updates to close) MUMBAI, Feb 27 Indian overnight cash rates ended higher on Monday as banks increased borrowing at the start of a new two-week reserves reporting cycle, and traders said they expect rates to remain around current levels over the next few sessions. The one-day call rate closed at 8.90/9.00 percent, up from Friday's close of 8.40/8.50 percent. It closed at 8.95/9.00 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday. "The cash rate has gone up because banks are covering positions aggressively," a trader at a state-run bank said. Banks prefer to cover most of their mandated reserve requirements in the first week of the reporting cycle in order to reduce exposure to possible volatility later. Banks borrowed 1.79 trillion rupees ($36.4 billion) at the central bank's repo auction under the liquidity adjustment facility, the most since at least October 2009, and well above the 1.35 trillion rupees borrowed on Friday. Expectations that the Reserve Bank of India will further reduce the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks and continue with debt purchases via open market operations (OMOs) will probably keep call rates in check, traders said. The RBI cut the CRR, the share of deposits that banks must hold with it, by 50 basis points in January. This is estimated to have released about 320 billion rupees into the banking system. Volume in the call money market rose to 159.06 billion rupees from 151.2 billion rupees on Friday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed. In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume rose to 383.48 billion rupees from 271.32 billion rupees on Friday. The weighted average rate in the CBLO market was 8.65 percent, up from 7.09 percent. The weighted average rate in the call money market rose to 8.96 percent from Friday's 8.65 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume slipped to 141.44 billion rupees from 290.59 billion. ($1=49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted Kerr)