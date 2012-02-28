MUMBAI, Feb 28 The Indian overnight cash
rate hovered near 9 percent on Tuesday as a liquidity deficit in
the banking system touched a record high and banks scrambled for
funds to meet requirement.
At 1:10 p.m. (0740 GMT), the one-day call rate was
at 8.95/9.00 percent, marginally higher than Monday's close of
8.90/9.00 percent.
"There is pressure on liquidity because of higher
requirement from banks," a trader with a state-run bank, said.
Banks borrowed 1.81 trillion rupees ($36.9 billion) from the
Reserve Bank of India's repo window under the liquidity
adjustment facility, an all-time high, traders said.
In the previous session, banks had borrowed 1.79 trillion
rupees from the repo window.
"Borrowing in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market is lower because of higher interest,
and hence banks are borrowing more from the repo," the trader
said.
In CBLO market, volume was 204.12 billion rupees, compared
with a total of 383.48 billion rupees on Monday. The weighted
average rate in the CBLO market was 8.68 percent, marginally
higher than 8.65 percent on Monday.
Banks prefer to cover most of their mandated reserve
requirements in the first week of the 2-week reporting cycle in
order to reduce exposure to possible volatility later.
Traders said the cash rate is expected to climb beyond 9
percent in mid-March, when corporates make advance tax payments.
Volume in the call money market was 158.29 billion rupees,
compared with 159.06 billion rupees on Monday, data from the
Clearing Corp of India showed.
The weighted average rate in the call money market rose to
9.00 percent from Monday's 8.96 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was at 98.64 billion
rupees from 171.10 billion rupees.
($1=49.1 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)