MUMBAI, Feb 28 The Indian overnight cash rate hovered near 9 percent on Tuesday as a liquidity deficit in the banking system touched a record high and banks scrambled for funds to meet requirement. At 1:10 p.m. (0740 GMT), the one-day call rate was at 8.95/9.00 percent, marginally higher than Monday's close of 8.90/9.00 percent. "There is pressure on liquidity because of higher requirement from banks," a trader with a state-run bank, said. Banks borrowed 1.81 trillion rupees ($36.9 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility, an all-time high, traders said. In the previous session, banks had borrowed 1.79 trillion rupees from the repo window. "Borrowing in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market is lower because of higher interest, and hence banks are borrowing more from the repo," the trader said. In CBLO market, volume was 204.12 billion rupees, compared with a total of 383.48 billion rupees on Monday. The weighted average rate in the CBLO market was 8.68 percent, marginally higher than 8.65 percent on Monday. Banks prefer to cover most of their mandated reserve requirements in the first week of the 2-week reporting cycle in order to reduce exposure to possible volatility later. Traders said the cash rate is expected to climb beyond 9 percent in mid-March, when corporates make advance tax payments. Volume in the call money market was 158.29 billion rupees, compared with 159.06 billion rupees on Monday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed. The weighted average rate in the call money market rose to 9.00 percent from Monday's 8.96 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was at 98.64 billion rupees from 171.10 billion rupees. ($1=49.1 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)