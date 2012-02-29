MUMBAI, Feb 29 The Indian overnight cash
rate hovered close to 9 percent, well above the central bank's
repo rate, on Wednesday as banks' requirements for funds stayed
high in the first of a two-week reporting cycle.
However, with banks borrowing large amounts through the
Reserve Bank of India's repo auction, where funds are available
at a lower rate of 8.50 percent, the cash rate is unlikely to
rise much higher, traders said.
Banks borrowed 1.80 trillion rupees ($36.81
billion) from the RBI's repo counter under the liquidity
adjustment facility on Wednesday, slightly lower from the record
amount of 1.81 trillion rupees on Tuesday.
At 1:46 p.m. (0816 GMT), the one-day call rate was
at 8.90/9.00 percent, marginally lower than Tuesday's rate of
9.10/9.15 percent.
"The financial year is drawing to a close, so banks will try
to improve their balance sheets by deposits raising drives,"
said a dealer with a state-owned bank.
A rise in deposits leads to higher cash reserve requirements
the dealer said. The cash reserve ratio (CRR), or the share of
deposits banks must hold with the central bank, is currently
5.50 percent.
A further strain on liquidity due to advance corporate tax
payments in mid-March is expected to be temporary as government
spending tends to rise towards the end of every financial year,
traders said.
"The expectation, therefore, is for RBI to infuse liquidity
through foreign exchange markets, continue with 50 bps cash
reserve ratio cut and conduct open market operations purchases
as and when necessary," said J. Moses Harding, head of the asset
liability committee, economic and market research for IndusInd
Bank, in a note.
The RBI cut the CRR in January by 50 basis points, releasing
around 320 billion rupees into the banking system, and has
already brought over 1 trillion rupees of bonds through OMOs
since late November.
After market hours on Tuesday, the RBI announced another
round of bond purchases of up to 120 billion rupees for Friday.
Volume in the call money market was 174.88 billion rupees,
compared with a total of 180.63 billion rupees on Tuesday, data
from the Clearing Corp of India showed.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was
steady compared to Tuesday's level of 9.00 percent.
Volume in the CBLO market was 223.84 billion rupees, from
the total of 352.65 billion rupees on Tuesday.
The weighted average rate in the CBLO market was 8.63
percent, up from 8.61 percent on Tuesday.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was at 111.46 billion
rupees from 103.85 billion previously.
($1 = 48.9 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)