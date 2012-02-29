(Updates to close)
MUMBAI, Feb 29 The Indian overnight cash
rate ended above 9 percent, higher than the central bank's repo
rate, on Wednesday as banks' requirements for funds stayed high
in the first of a two-week reporting cycle.
Banks' large borrowings through the Reserve Bank
of India's repo auction, where funds are available at a lower
rate of 8.50 percent, kept a lid on the cash rate, traders said.
Banks borrowed 1.80 trillion rupees ($36.81
billion) from the RBI's repo counter under the liquidity
adjustment facility on Wednesday, slightly lower then Tuesday's
record 1.81 trillion rupees.
The one-day call rate ended at 9.00/9.05
percent, marginally lower than Tuesday's rate of 9.10/9.15
percent.
"The financial year is drawing to a close, so banks will try
to improve their balance sheets by deposits raising drives,"
said a dealer with a state-owned bank.
A rise in deposits will lead to higher cash reserve
requirements, the dealer said. The cash reserve ratio (CRR), or
the share of deposits banks must hold with the central bank, is
currently 5.50 percent.
A further strain on liquidity due to advance corporate tax
payments in mid-March is expected to be temporary as government
spending tends to rise towards the end of every financial year,
traders said.
"The expectation, therefore, is for RBI to infuse liquidity
through foreign exchange markets, continue with 50 bps cash
reserve ratio cut and conduct open market operations purchases
as and when necessary," said J. Moses Harding, head of the asset
liability committee, economic and market research for IndusInd
Bank, in a note.
The RBI cut the CRR in January by 50 basis points, releasing
around 320 billion rupees into the banking system, and has
already brought over 1 trillion rupees of bonds through OMOs
since late November.
After market hours on Tuesday, the RBI announced another
round of bond purchases of up to 120 billion rupees for Friday.
The volume in the call money market was 201.07
billion rupees, higher compared with 180.63 billion rupees on
Tuesday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was
steady from Tuesday's level of 9.00 percent.
The volume in the CBLO market was 404.31 billion rupees,
higher from Tuesday's volume of 352.65 billion rupees.
The weighted average rate in the CBLO market was 8.58
percent, down from 8.61 percent on Tuesday.
In the inter-bank repo market, the volume was 111.56 billion
rupees, compared with 103.85 billion previously.
($1 = 49 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)