MUMBAI, March 1 The Indian overnight cash rate hovered above 9 percent on Thursday, and traders expect it to rise further due to a continuing liquidity squeeze. At 12:36 p.m. (0706 GMT), the one-day call rate was at 9.05/9.10 percent, compared with Wednesday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent. Banks borrowed 1.92 trillion rupees ($39.02 billion) -- an all-time high -- from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility. In the previous session, banks borrowed $1.80 trillion rupees. The lenders also borrowed 750 million rupees from the marginal standing facility (MSF) on Wednesday, where they can tap funds at 100 basis points higher than the repo rate of 8.50 percent. "There is product covering happening, and with no government spending coming in, the liquidity is tight," a dealer with a private bank said. "The cash rate touching 9.25 percent in this reporting cycle is a distinct possibility," the trader said. With the financial year drawing to a close, banks will try to shore-up deposits to improve their balance sheet, which will put further pressure on liquidity, dealers said. A rise in deposits will lead to higher cash reserve requirements. The cash reserve ratio (CRR), or the share of deposits banks must hold with the central bank, is currently 5.50 percent. Traders said the cash rate could inch closer to the MSF rate in mid-March when companies make their advance tax payments. The volume in the call money market was 199.98 billion rupees, compared with a total of 201.07 billion rupees on Wednesday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed. The weighted average rate in the call money market was steady at 9.00 percent. The volume in the CBLO market was 113.19 billion rupees, compared with a total of 404.31 billion rupees in the previous session. The weighted average rate in the CBLO market was 9.05 percent, up from 8.58 percent on Wednesday. In the inter-bank repo market, the volume was 96.76 billion rupees, compared with 130.18 billion previously. ($1 = 49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)