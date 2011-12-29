MUMBAI, Dec 29 Indian banks raised 33.8 billion rupees ($636.5 million) via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Thursday, marginally lower than 41.7 billion rupees they raised on Wednesday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark fell 5 basis points to 9.60 percent and the yield on the one-year fell to 9.75 percent from 9.80 percent. In the secondary market, 3.2 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the day compared with 4 billion rupees at the previous close. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Thursday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ UCO BK 3 MONTHS 9.5700 7500 PNB 3 MONTHS 9.51 & 9.55 7000 DENA BK 3 MONTHS 9.6000 1500 IDBI BK 3 MONTHS 9.6000 3000 ING VYSYA BK 3 MONTHS 9.6800 3000 ALLAHABAD BK 3 MONTHS 9.5700 4000 SB HYDERABAD 1 YEAR 9.7150 3250 SB HYDERABAD 1 YEAR 9.7350 1750 IDBI BK 1 YEAR 9.7500 800 SBBJ 1 YEAR 9.7350 2000 TOTAL 33800 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 53.1 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)