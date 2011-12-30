MUMBAI Dec 30 The Indian certificates of deposit (CD) market witnessd just one fund raising of 10 billion rupees ($188.5 million) by state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) . On Thursday, total funds raised stood at 33.8 billion rupees.

PNB raised funds via three-month CDs at 9.31 percent.

The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark fell to 9.35 percent from 9.60 percent on Thursday while the yield on the one-year fell 5 basis points to 9.70 percent.

In the secondary market, 4.25 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the day compared with 3.2 billion rupees at the previous close.

For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:

Indian bond issuances

Asia debt news

India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:

Spreads over Indian federal bonds

Indian secondary corporate bond deals

Secondary market Indian CP Prices

India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 53.1 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)