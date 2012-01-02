MUMBAI, Jan 2 Indian banks raised 9.75 billion rupees ($183 million) via certificates of deposit on Monday, compared with 10 billion rupees raised by a single state-run bank on Friday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark closed 20 basis points higher at 9.55 percent, while the yield on the one-year CD closed unchanged at 9.70 percent. "The market is in pain," a dealer with a foreign bank said. "Funding through T-bills is as good as pushing the borrowing to the next fiscal year." Traders said the new T-bill schedule brought the fiscal year's net borrowing to 650 billion rupees, up from the 150 billion rupees budgeted. India will borrow an additional 400 billion rupees ($7.5 billion) through bonds in the fiscal year that ends in March, and also raise a larger-than-expected amount through short-dated paper. The additional supply will add further strain on tight money market liquidity, and is likely to spur the central bank to buy back bonds through open market operations (OMO), traders said. The RBI has bought 412.1 billion rupees in bonds through open market operations since late November. Banks borrowed 1.17 trillion rupees ($21.9 billion) from the RBI's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, higher than 1.15 trillion rupees on Friday. On Friday, Punjab National Bank (PNB) raised funds via three-month CDs at 9.31 percent. In the secondary market, 7.35 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the day compared with 4.25 billion on Friday. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Monday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ STATE BANK OF 24-Jan-12 9.2500 1750 PATIALA VIJAYA BANK 15-Mar-12 9.5000 7000 VIJAYA BANK 3-Apr-12 9.5650 1000 TOTAL 9750 For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 53.30 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)