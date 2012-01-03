MUMBAI Jan 3 A sole Indian bank raised 1.5 billion rupees ($28 million) via certificates of deposit on Tuesday, compared with 9.75 billion rupees raised by banks on Monday.

The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark rose 10 basis points to 9.65 percent, while the yield on the one-year CD rose 5 basis points to 9.75 percent.

Oriental Bank of Commerce raised funds via one year CDs at 9.74 percent.

In the secondary market, 9 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the day compared with 7.35 billion rupees on Monday.

Traders said the new t-bill schedule brought the fiscal year's net borrowing via the shorter dated paper to 650 billion rupees, up from the 150 billion rupees budgeted.

India will borrow an additional 400 billion rupees ($7.5 billion) through bonds in the fiscal year that ends in March, and also raise a larger-than-expected amount through short-dated paper.

The additional supply will add further strain on tight money market liquidity, and is raising hopes of bond buy back through open market operations (OMO), traders said.

RBI on Tuesday said it will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) of government bonds via open market operations on Friday, including the 10-year paper which till recently was the benchmark paper.

The RBI has bought 412.1 billion rupees in bonds through open market operations since late November.

($1 = 53.20 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)