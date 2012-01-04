MUMBAI, Jan 4 Indian banks raised 11.50 billion rupees ($216.10 million) via certificates of deposit on Wednesday, compared with 1.5 billion rupees raised by a single state-run bank on Tuesday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark fell 5 basis points to 9.60 percent, while the yield on the one-year CD was steady at 9.75 percent. In the secondary market, 4.3 billion rupees of CDs were traded on the day, lower from 9 billion rupees on Tuesday. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Wednesday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ STATE BANK OF BIKANER 3 MONTHS 9.5800 1250 AND JAIPUR ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 9.7400 3000 ORIENTAL BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.7400 2750 COMMERCE INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK 1 YEAR 9.7400 4500 TOTAL 11500 For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 53 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)