MUMBAI, Jan 5 Indian banks raised 8.45 billion rupees ($159.43 million) through certificates of deposit on Thursday, lower compared with 11.5 billion rupees on Wednesday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark and the one-year CD both held steady at 9.60 percent and 9.75 percent, respectively. In the secondary market, 10.75 billion rupees of CDs were traded, sharply higher from 4.3 billion rupees on Wednesday. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Thursday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ INDIAN OVERSEAS 4-Jan-13 9.7400 1800 BANK ANDHRA BANK 4-Jan-13 9.7400 3750 PUNJAB NATIONAL 4-Jan-13 9.6750 1000 BANK IDBI BANK 9-Jan-13 9.7400 1900 TOTAL 8450 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 53 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)