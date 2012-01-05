MUMBAI, Jan 5 Indian banks raised 8.45
billion rupees ($159.43 million) through certificates of deposit
on Thursday, lower compared with 11.5 billion rupees on
Wednesday.
The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
and the one-year CD both held
steady at 9.60 percent and 9.75 percent, respectively.
In the secondary market, 10.75 billion rupees of CDs were
traded, sharply higher from 4.3 billion rupees on Wednesday.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Thursday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
INDIAN OVERSEAS 4-Jan-13 9.7400 1800
BANK
ANDHRA BANK 4-Jan-13 9.7400 3750
PUNJAB NATIONAL 4-Jan-13 9.6750 1000
BANK
IDBI BANK 9-Jan-13 9.7400 1900
TOTAL 8450
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
($1 = 53 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)