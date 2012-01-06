India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
MUMBAI, Jan 6 Indian banks raised 3.95 billion rupees ($75 million) through certificates of deposit on Friday, compared with 8.45 billion rupees the previous day. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark ended flat at 9.60 and the one-year CD fell 5 basis points to 9.70 percent. In the secondary market, 9.05 billion rupees of CDs were traded, lower than 10.75 billion rupees on Thursday. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Friday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ SYNDICATE BANK 9-Apr-12 9.5900 1950 OBC 1 YEAR 9.7050 2000 TOTAL 3950 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 52.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: