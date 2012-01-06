MUMBAI, Jan 6 Indian banks raised 3.95 billion rupees ($75 million) through certificates of deposit on Friday, compared with 8.45 billion rupees the previous day. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark ended flat at 9.60 and the one-year CD fell 5 basis points to 9.70 percent. In the secondary market, 9.05 billion rupees of CDs were traded, lower than 10.75 billion rupees on Thursday. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Friday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ SYNDICATE BANK 9-Apr-12 9.5900 1950 OBC 1 YEAR 9.7050 2000 TOTAL 3950 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 52.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)