MUMBAI, Jan 6 Indian banks raised 3
billion rupees ($57.1 million) through certificates of deposit
on Monday, down from 3.95 billion on Friday.
The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
and one-year CD both ended up 5
basis points, at 9.65 and 9.75 percent respectively.
In the secondary market, 7.2 billion rupees of CDs were
traded, down from 9.05 billion rupees on Friday.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Monday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
IDBI BANK 1 YEAR 9.7300 1250
STATE BANK OF 10-JAN-13 9.6900 1750
TRAVANCORE
TOTAL 3000
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
($1 = 52.5 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul)