MUMBAI, Jan 6 Indian banks raised 3 billion rupees ($57.1 million) through certificates of deposit on Monday, down from 3.95 billion on Friday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark and one-year CD both ended up 5 basis points, at 9.65 and 9.75 percent respectively. In the secondary market, 7.2 billion rupees of CDs were traded, down from 9.05 billion rupees on Friday. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Monday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ IDBI BANK 1 YEAR 9.7300 1250 STATE BANK OF 10-JAN-13 9.6900 1750 TRAVANCORE TOTAL 3000 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 52.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)