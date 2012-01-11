India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
MUMBAI, Jan 11 Indian banks raised 17.25 billion rupees ($332.4 million) through certificates of deposit on Wednesday, up from 3.58 billion on Tuesday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark and one-year CD both ended up 5 basis points at 9.70 percent and 9.80 percent respectively. In the secondary market, 1.25 billion rupees of CDs were traded, down from 4.75 billion rupees on Tuesday. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Wednesday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ AXIS BANK 3 MONTHS 9.7500 1300 BANK OF INDIA 6 MONTHS 9.7500 5750 VIJAYA BANK 15-Mar-12 9.5800 4500 SYNDICATE BANK 15-Jun-12 9.7600 500 STATE BANK OF MYSORE 14-Jan-13 9.7500 2200 AXIS BANK 1 YEAR 9.7900 500 STATE BANK OF MYSORE 1 YEAR 9.6900 2500 17250 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 51.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: