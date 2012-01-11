MUMBAI, Jan 11 Indian banks raised 17.25 billion rupees ($332.4 million) through certificates of deposit on Wednesday, up from 3.58 billion on Tuesday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark and one-year CD both ended up 5 basis points at 9.70 percent and 9.80 percent respectively. In the secondary market, 1.25 billion rupees of CDs were traded, down from 4.75 billion rupees on Tuesday. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Wednesday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ AXIS BANK 3 MONTHS 9.7500 1300 BANK OF INDIA 6 MONTHS 9.7500 5750 VIJAYA BANK 15-Mar-12 9.5800 4500 SYNDICATE BANK 15-Jun-12 9.7600 500 STATE BANK OF MYSORE 14-Jan-13 9.7500 2200 AXIS BANK 1 YEAR 9.7900 500 STATE BANK OF MYSORE 1 YEAR 9.6900 2500 17250 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 51.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)