MUMBAI, Jan 11 Indian banks raised 6.45 billion rupees ($125 million) through certificates of deposit on Thursday, lower than 17.25 billion on Wednesday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark ended up 10 basis points at 9.80 percent and the one-year CD closed 5 basis points higher at 9.85 percent. In the secondary market, 3.25 billion rupees of CDs were traded, higher than 1.25 billion rupees on Wednesday. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Wednesday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ UNITED BANK OF INDIA 1 MONTHS 9.5500 3000 SYNDICATE BANK 3 MONTHS 9.8400 1450 VIJAYA BANK 14-JAN-13 9.8500 2000 TOTAL 6450 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 51.6 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)