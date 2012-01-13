MUMBAI Jan 13 United Bank of India's 1 billion rupee ($19.4 million) certificate of deposit issue was the sole fund raising in the domestic CD market on Friday, compared with 6.45 billion raised by banks on Thursday.

The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark ended up 5 basis points at 9.85 percent and the one-year CD closed 10 basis points higher at 9.95 percent.

In the secondary market, 2.75 billion rupees of CDs were traded, lower than 3.25 billion rupees on Thursday.

($1 = 51.5 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)