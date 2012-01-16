MUMBAI, Jan 16 Indian banks raised 9.25 billion rupees ($179.96 million) through certificates of deposit on Monday, up from 1 billion rupees raised by a single state-owned bank on Friday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark and the one-year CD both held steady at 9.85 percent and 9.95 percent respectively. In the secondary market, 2.00 billion rupees of CDs were traded, lower than 2.75 billion rupees on Friday. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Monday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ DENA BANK 1 YEAR 9.9300 5000 VIJAYA BANK 1 YEAR 9.9300 3100 AXIS BANK 1 YEAR 9.9600 1150 TOTAL 9250 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 51.4 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ted Kerr)