MUMBAI, Jan 17 Indian banks raised 7.85 billion rupees ($154.83 million) through certificates of deposit on Tuesday, down from 9.25 billion rupees on Monday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark rose 10 basis points to 9.95 percent, while the one-year CD held steady at 9.95 percent. In the secondary market, 3.50 billion rupees of CDs were traded, up from 2.00 billion rupees on Monday. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Tuesday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ SYNDICATE BANK 1 YEAR 9.9400 4750 ORIENTAL BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.9000 1000 COMMERCE AXIS BANK 1 YEAR 9.9850 1100 ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 9.9300 1000 TOTAL 7850 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 50.7 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)