MUMBAI, Jan 17 Indian banks raised 7.85
billion rupees ($154.83 million) through certificates of deposit
on Tuesday, down from 9.25 billion rupees on Monday.
The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
rose 10 basis points to 9.95 percent, while the
one-year CD held steady at 9.95 percent.
In the secondary market, 3.50 billion rupees of CDs were
traded, up from 2.00 billion rupees on Monday.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Tuesday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
SYNDICATE BANK 1 YEAR 9.9400 4750
ORIENTAL BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.9000 1000
COMMERCE
AXIS BANK 1 YEAR 9.9850 1100
ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 9.9300 1000
TOTAL 7850
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double
click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page
($1 = 50.7 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak)