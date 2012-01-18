MUMBAI, Jan 18 Indian banks raised 5.55
billion rupees ($110.12 million) through certificates of deposit
on Wednesday, down from 7.85 billion rupees on Tuesday.
The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
and one-year CD both rose 5 basis
points to 10.00 percent.
In the secondary market, 3.2 billion rupees of CDs were
traded, down from 3.50 billion on Tuesday.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Wednesday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
ORIENTAL BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.9450 3400
COMMERCE
SYNDICATE BANK 1 YEAR 9.9700 2150
TOTAL 5550
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
($1 = 50.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ted Kerr)