MUMBAI, Jan 18 Indian banks raised 5.55 billion rupees ($110.12 million) through certificates of deposit on Wednesday, down from 7.85 billion rupees on Tuesday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark and one-year CD both rose 5 basis points to 10.00 percent. In the secondary market, 3.2 billion rupees of CDs were traded, down from 3.50 billion on Tuesday. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Wednesday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ORIENTAL BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.9450 3400 COMMERCE SYNDICATE BANK 1 YEAR 9.9700 2150 TOTAL 5550 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 50.4 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ted Kerr)