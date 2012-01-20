MUMBAI, Jan 20 Indian banks raised 14.65 billion rupees ($291.25 million) through certificates of deposit on Friday, down from 28.1 billion rupees on Thursday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark rose 5 basis points to 9.90 percent, while the one-year CD eased 5 bps to 9.90 percent. In the secondary market, 4.75 billion rupees of CDs were traded, down from 2.5 billion on Thursday. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Friday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ INDIAN BANK 18-Apr-12 9.9400 1000 BANK OF INDIA 15-Jun-12 9.9000 7500 ANDHRA BANK 21-Jan-13 9.8950 2800 VIJAYA BANK 21-Jan-13 9.9500 2500 ORIENTAL BANK OF 23-Jan-13 9.8500 850 COMMERCE TOTAL 14650 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 50.3 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)