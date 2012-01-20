MUMBAI, Jan 20 Indian banks raised 14.65
billion rupees ($291.25 million) through certificates of deposit
on Friday, down from 28.1 billion rupees on Thursday.
The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
rose 5 basis points to 9.90 percent, while the
one-year CD eased 5 bps to 9.90 percent.
In the secondary market, 4.75 billion rupees of CDs were
traded, down from 2.5 billion on Thursday.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Friday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
INDIAN BANK 18-Apr-12 9.9400 1000
BANK OF INDIA 15-Jun-12 9.9000 7500
ANDHRA BANK 21-Jan-13 9.8950 2800
VIJAYA BANK 21-Jan-13 9.9500 2500
ORIENTAL BANK OF 23-Jan-13 9.8500 850
COMMERCE
TOTAL 14650
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
($1 = 50.3 rupees)
