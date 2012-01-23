MUMBAI, Jan 23 Indian banks raised 11.05 billion rupees through certificates of deposit on Friday, down from 14.65 billion rupees on Friday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark fell 5 basis points to 9.85 percent, while the one-year CD ended steady at 9.90 percent. In the secondary market, 5.25 billion rupees of CDs were traded, up from 4.75 billion on Friday. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Monday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ IDBI BK 1 YEAR 9.8500 1150 IOB 22-Jan-13 9.8500 4000 VIJAYA BANK 1 YEAR 9.9500 3000 STATE BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.8400 2900 HYDERABAD TOTAL 11050 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ted Kerr)