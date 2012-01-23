BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
MUMBAI, Jan 23 Indian banks raised 11.05 billion rupees through certificates of deposit on Friday, down from 14.65 billion rupees on Friday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark fell 5 basis points to 9.85 percent, while the one-year CD ended steady at 9.90 percent. In the secondary market, 5.25 billion rupees of CDs were traded, up from 4.75 billion on Friday. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Monday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ IDBI BK 1 YEAR 9.8500 1150 IOB 22-Jan-13 9.8500 4000 VIJAYA BANK 1 YEAR 9.9500 3000 STATE BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.8400 2900 HYDERABAD TOTAL 11050 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)