India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
MUMBAI, Jan 24 Indian banks raised 4.75 billion rupees through certificates of deposit on Tuesday, down from 11.05 billion rupees on Monday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark fell 5 basis points to 9.80 percent, while the one-year CD ended steady at 9.90 percent. In the secondary market, 4.50 billion rupees of CDs were traded, down from 5.25 billion on Monday. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Tuesday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ STATE BANK OF 3 MONTHS MF 9.7950 2000 HYDERABAD SBBJ 3 MONTHS BANKS 9.8000 1250 IDBI BANK 1 YEAR MF 9.8500 500 IOB 22-Jan-1 - 9.8500 1000 3 TOTAL 4750 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: