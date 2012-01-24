MUMBAI, Jan 24 Indian banks raised 4.75 billion rupees through certificates of deposit on Tuesday, down from 11.05 billion rupees on Monday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark fell 5 basis points to 9.80 percent, while the one-year CD ended steady at 9.90 percent. In the secondary market, 4.50 billion rupees of CDs were traded, down from 5.25 billion on Monday. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Tuesday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ STATE BANK OF 3 MONTHS MF 9.7950 2000 HYDERABAD SBBJ 3 MONTHS BANKS 9.8000 1250 IDBI BANK 1 YEAR MF 9.8500 500 IOB 22-Jan-1 - 9.8500 1000 3 TOTAL 4750 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)