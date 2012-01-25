MUMBAI, Jan 25 A single large private sector Indian bank raised 850 million rupees ($16.97 million) through certificate of deposits on Wednesday, sharply down from 4.75 billion rupees raised by banks on Tuesday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark and the one-year CD rose 5 basis points each to 9.85 percent and 9.95 percent respectively. In the secondary market, 6.65 billion rupees of CDs were traded, up from 4.50 billion on Tuesday. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Wednesday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ AXIS BANK 3 MONTHS 9.9500 850 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 50.1 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)