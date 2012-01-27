MUMBAI Jan 27 Banks did not raise any money through certificates of deposits (CD) on Friday, Reuters data showed.

The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark rose 5 basis points to 9.90, while the one-year CD remained steady at 9.95 percent.

In the secondary market, 2.21 billion rupees ($44.8 million)of CDs were traded, down from 6.65 billion on Wednesday.

The markets were closed on Thursday for a local holiday.

($1 = 49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)