MUMBAI Jan 30 Vijaya Bank was the lone issuer in the certificates of deposits(CD) market on Monday, raising 1.7 billion rupees ($34.14 million) in one-year funds at 9.955 percent, snapping the lull in issuance seen on Friday, Reuters data showed.

The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark and the one-year CD remained steady at 9.90 and 9.95 percent, respectively.

"There is very less liquidity and appetite with funds for CDs, and issuers are also waiting for better markets in terms of liquidity," a senior dealer with a mutual fund said.

The strain on liquidity was evident as banks borrowed 1.22 trillion rupees at the Reserve Bank of India's repo window, well above the central bank's comfort level of 600 billion rupees.

The RBI had cut the banks' cash reserve ratio, or the share of deposits banks hold with the central bank, by 50 basis points to 5.5 percent on Jan. 24 to infuse liquidity.

The CRR cut is said to have released about 320 billion rupees into the banking system on Saturday, providing some respite to the tight cash conditions which stood at 1.59 trillion rupees on Friday.

In the secondary market, 15 billion rupees of CDs were traded, sharply higher than 2.21 billion rupees on Friday.

($1 = 49.79 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)