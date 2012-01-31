MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian banks raised 12.65 billion rupees ($254.04 million) via certificates of deposits(CD) on Tuesday, as against a lone deal by Vijaya Bank in the earlier session, Reuters data showed.

The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark remained steady at 9.90 percent, while the one-year CD rose 5 basis points to 10.00 percent.

"Liquidity is tight curbing the appetite of banks and funds for CDs," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said.

The Reserve Bank of India injected 1.41 trillion rupees into the banking system through its repo auction under liquidity adjustment facility on Tuesday, up from 1.22 trillion on Monday, reflecting the extent of cash strain in banking system.

"There is supply pressure but issuers are waiting for better markets in terms of liquidity," a senior dealer with a mutual fund said.

The RBI had cut the banks' cash reserve ratio, or the share of deposits banks hold as cash with the central bank, by 50 basis points to 5.5 percent on Jan. 24 to infuse liquidity.

The CRR cut is said to have released about 320 billion rupees into the banking system on Saturday, providing some respite to the tight cash conditions which stood at 1.59 trillion rupees on Friday.

In the secondary market, 2.75 billion rupees of CDs were traded, sharply lower than 15 billion rupees on Monday.

India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 49.7950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)