MUMBAI Feb 3 Indian banks raised 500 million rupees ($10.3 million) via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Friday, far less than the 5 billion rupees raised the previous day.

The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark was unchanged at 9.95 percent, while the one-year CD was down 5 basis points at 9.95 percent.

About 9.65 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary market, down from 11.1 billion rupees on Thursday, Reuters data showed.

($1 = 48.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ted Kerr)