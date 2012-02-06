US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
MUMBAI Feb 6 Indian banks raised 10.85 billion rupees ($220.98 million) via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Monday, significantly higher than the 500 million rupees raised on Friday.
The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark and the one-year CD were both unchanged at 9.95 percent.
About 3 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary market, down from 9.65 billion rupees on Friday, Reuters data showed.
India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 49.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.