MUMBAI Feb 7 Indian banks raised 7.75 billion rupees ($157.5 million) via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Tuesday, lower than the 10.85 billion rupees raised on Monday.

The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark and the one-year CD were both unchanged at 9.95 percent.

About 4.5 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary market, up from 3 billion rupees on Monday, Reuters data showed.

($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)