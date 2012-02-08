MUMBAI, Feb 8 Indian banks raised 3.11
billion rupees ($63.21 million) via certificates of deposit
(CDs) on Wednesday, about half the 7.75 billion rupees raised on
Tuesday.
The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
and the one-year CD were both
unchanged at 9.95 percent.
About 1 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary
market, down from 4.5 billion rupees on Tuesday, Reuters data
showed.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Wednesday:
BANK OF 3 MONTHS 9.9500 580
MAHARASHTRA
CENTRAL BANK OF 3 MONTHS 9.9800 1850
INDIA
IDBI BANK 7-May-12 9.9800 180
IDBI BANK 9-May-12 9.9800 500
3110
($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)