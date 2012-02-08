MUMBAI, Feb 8 Indian banks raised 3.11 billion rupees ($63.21 million) via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Wednesday, about half the 7.75 billion rupees raised on Tuesday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark and the one-year CD were both unchanged at 9.95 percent. About 1 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary market, down from 4.5 billion rupees on Tuesday, Reuters data showed. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Wednesday: BANK OF 3 MONTHS 9.9500 580 MAHARASHTRA CENTRAL BANK OF 3 MONTHS 9.9800 1850 INDIA IDBI BANK 7-May-12 9.9800 180 IDBI BANK 9-May-12 9.9800 500 3110 For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)