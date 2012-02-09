MUMBAI, Feb 9 Indian banks raised 5.65 billion rupees ($114.14 million) via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Thursday, compared with 3.11 billion rupees on Wednesday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark and the one-year CD were both at 10 percent from 9.95 percent previously. About 7.1 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary market, up from 1 billion rupees on Wednesday, Reuters data showed. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Thursday: UNITED BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 10.0200 1200 IDBI BANK 11-Feb-13 10.0000 1850 IDBI BANK 12-Feb-13 10.0000 600 UNITED BANK OF INDIA 1 YEAR 10.0000 2000 5650 For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 49.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)